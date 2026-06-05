SAPS expels organised crime boss general Richard Shibiri

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former Component Head for Organised Crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement issued on Friday, 5 June, the SAPS said the proceedings were conducted in line with internal prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.

Flocking with known criminal

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct related to behaviour that brought the police service into disrepute. This included allegations that he had associated himself with a known criminal.

The dismissal marks the end of the internal disciplinary process against the once powerful police general, whose testimony before the ongoing Madlanga commission of inquiry triggered national outrage and raised fresh fears about alleged criminal infiltration within law enforcement.

Authorities have not provided further details on the nature of the relationship or whether additional action may follow.

SAPS said the outcome underscores its commitment to upholding professional standards and integrity within its ranks.

Shibiri’s testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry triggered national outrage and raised fresh fears about alleged criminal infiltration within law enforcement.

The dismissal marks a dramatic downfall for the former component head for organised crime, who came under intense scrutiny during explosive commission hearings centred on alleged corruption, factional battles and underworld influence inside SAPS.

Benefited from Cat’s generous handout

Shibiri became a central figure after admitting that he received R70 000 from controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, whom investigators and commission evidence linked to organised criminal networks and controversial police tenders.

During his testimony, Shibiri insisted the money was merely a loan needed for urgent vehicle repairs after his son allegedly crashed a car.

However, commissioners sharply questioned his explanation after banking evidence allegedly revealed that Shibiri already had more than R300 000 in his account when the R70 000 payment was received.

Commissioners repeatedly asked why a senior police general with substantial funds available would need financial assistance from a businessman accused of questionable dealings with police structures.

Shibiri struggled to provide a convincing answer despite numerous attempts, with the tense exchange becoming one of the defining moments of the inquiry.

The commission also heard allegations that Matlala allegedly boasted about having influence within SAPS and claimed Shibiri was “his person” inside the police service, allegations the general denied.

Eye for tender payments

Additional allegations explored before the commission included claims that Shibiri showed unusual interest in SAPS tender payments linked to Matlala and may have tipped him off about a planned police raid. Shibiri denied wrongdoing.

In May, investigators raided Shibiri’s home and reportedly seized firearms and electronic devices as part of ongoing investigations flowing from evidence heard at the commission.

His dismissal now represents one of the highest-profile internal actions taken by SAPS in the wake of the commission’s revelations, which exposed allegations of blurred lines between law enforcement officials and alleged criminal syndicates.

The development adds further pressure on SAPS leadership to restore public confidence in specialised crime fighting units already battered by years of corruption allegations, political factionalism and accusations of underworld capture.

This story has been updated

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