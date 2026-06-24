SAPS officers jailed for robbery, kidnapping of foreign nationals

Four South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and a police informer have each been sentenced to 15 years in prison for their roles in a brazen criminal operation that saw about R1.2 million stolen from three foreign nationals.

Walter Enow Agbor, Tebogo Michael Moeketse, Choema Eric Moabelo, Isram Moaone Phala, and Kagiso Arthur Masibi were convicted by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on multiple charges, including robbery, corruption, kidnapping, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.

Four of the convicted individuals were serving police officers at the time, including members of the provincial investigating unit and Yeoville detectives.

Each accused was handed a combined sentence of 38 years’ imprisonment. However, the sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 15 years’ direct imprisonment.

The case stems from an unlawful operation conducted in Randburg in May 2018, where the accused targeted a Nigerian national and two Congolese nationals. Investigators later established that no legitimate arrests were made, no cases were registered, and the money seized during the operation could not be accounted for.

Cordinated scheme

The matter was investigated by Captain Rebecca Phatlane from the serious corruption investigation unit in the Vaal Rand. Evidence revealed that the accused had orchestrated a coordinated scheme that involved kidnapping the victims, unlawfully confiscating large sums of money, and attempting to conceal their actions through falsified documentation.

Some of the accused were arrested while still in possession of cash linked to the crime, while others were caught trying to manufacture a false paper trail to cover their tracks.

During sentencing, Senior Public Prosecutor Yusuf Baba had argued for a harsh penalty, stressing that the accused had abused positions of authority entrusted to them by the public.

In addition to the jail terms, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit secured a confiscation order under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). An amount of R282,500 seized during the investigation has been forfeited to the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the outcome affirms the justice system’s commitment to accountability.

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