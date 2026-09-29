Shadrack Sibiya back in court for formal bail application

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya is appearing in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court today for a formal bail application.

Sibiya faces five charges, including rape, trafficking in persons, promoting the sexual grooming of a child, and two counts of sexual grooming of a child.

The state alleges that Sibiya raped an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel in May after she became unconscious following an evening during which he allegedly plied her with alcohol.

The state further alleges that Sibiya took the woman and two other people to The Grand, a strip club in Sandton, before returning to the Garden Court Hotel.

According to the charge sheet, the woman had allegedly passed out when Sibiya sexually penetrated her without her consent.

Sibiya also faces allegations relating to a 16-year-old girl.

Sibiya accused of grooming teenager

The state alleges that Sibiya befriended the teenager through WhatsApp between July and August 2026 and engaged her in sexually explicit communications.

He is accused of sending her nude photographs of herself, which the State alleges she had not sent to him, and subsequently persuading her to send him sexually explicit videos.

The allegations form the basis of three charges relating to the alleged sexual grooming and promotion of sexual grooming of a child.

Also Read: Cop contradicts police boss Shadrack Sibiya on key details at Madlanga commission

Sibiya also faces a trafficking-in-persons charge relating to three people, including the 18-year-old complainant. The State alleges that he recruited, transported, and/or delivered the three people through the alleged abuse of vulnerability, deception, and/or abuse of power for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The state is expected to oppose bail

The state has indicated that it will oppose Sibiya’s bail application.

During his previous appearance, prosecutors raised concerns about possible witness intimidation and alleged that intelligence suggested Sibiya could potentially escape if detained at a police station. He has been held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria pending the bail proceedings.

The matter was postponed from Sibiya’s first appearance on 22 September to allow for the formal bail application.

Also Read: Shadrack Sibiya’s rape arrest sparks claims of political plot and SAPS succession battle

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