Sibanyoni tells Madlanga commission he ‘survived two assassination attempts’

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that despite two deliberate attempts on his life, these experiences have not driven him to seek revenge or abandon his faith in the justice system.

Sibanyoni, who is testifying before the Commission on Friday, said the first attempt occurred in or around 2006, while the second took place on 10 August 2022.

“Each time, by the grace of God, I have returned to my family, to my faith, and to my community,” he said.

He said the state had failed to deliver justice following the first attack, while those responsible for the 2022 attempt were also not brought to justice for approximately three years.

“I have not been broken by these events. I have not sought private retribution. I have cooperated with every legitimate authority that has engaged me,” Sibanyoni said.

“That is not the posture of a criminal. It is the posture of a law-abiding citizen who has faith that the justice system, imperfect as it has been, will ultimately prevail.”

Sibanyoni also sought to explain why he was appearing before the Commission, saying he had been willing to assist but was compelled to testify after a subpoena was served on him.

He said he had not been provided with the context and information that led to the issuing of a Regulation 10(6) notice against him.

“I do not minimise that obligation, nor the Commission’s authority to enforce it,” he said.

But Sibanyoni said his appearance was about more than complying with a legal obligation.

“I appear not only as a compelled witness. I appear as a South African citizen who believes in constitutional democracy, who has tried over more than forty years, to build something of genuine value in this country and who deserves, as every citizen of this Republic deserves, the full protection of the law and the accountability of those who exercise state power in his name.”

He said he hoped the Commission would succeed where other institutions had failed him.

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“I appear with the sincere and deeply felt hope that this Commission will be different from the institutions that have failed me before it.”

He identified himself as president of the South African Local and Long Distance Taxi and Bus Organisation (SALLDTBO), a director of MJS & Sons Transport, which operates more than 80 taxis, and a director of SANTACO Trading (Pty) Ltd, trading as TaxiChoice.

He said he had been a businessman for 42 years, with interests including the minibus taxi industry, property investment and development, and community development.

Sibanyoni said his businesses employ approximately 250 people and that he is also a director of Taxi Recapitilisation South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

But before addressing the substantive issues before the Commission, Sibanyoni said it was important that he be understood as more than a name appearing in official records.

“I appear as a full human being, a man of faith, a husband, a father, a son, a businessman, a community leader, and a survivor.”

Sibanyoni has been summoned by the commission to answer questions regarding alleged criminal syndicates, extortion rackets and power struggles within the taxi industry.

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