Sibiya bail application: Alleged threats to ‘Mr M’ throw a spanner in the works

The bail application of former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has been postponed to Wednesday after the court ordered investigators to obtain affidavits from alleged victims about their safety and possible attempts to influence them.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe directed the investigating officer, Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, to obtain affidavits from the victims addressing whether they fear for their lives, if Sibiya had instructed them to withdraw their cases and whether he had contacted them.

This after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday heard fresh evidence concerning a 57-minute voice recording involving socialite Serge Cabonge and a man identified as Mr. M, the father of a 16-year-old girl at the centre of the sexual grooming allegations against Sibiya.

The latest proceedings come amid the state’s concerns that Sibiya could interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

Serge Cabonge brought into focus

The voice recording is a conversation between Cabonge and Mr. M as identified by Ndlovu. The audio was initially presented to the court by the defence alleging that Mr. M sent it to threaten Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini.

However, when the magistrate requested for it to be played in court, the defence said it was not their instruction to play it.

On Tuesday, the state obtained the audio from Mr. M and played it in court.

READ: Sibiya resigns from SAPS amid disciplinary action and rape charges

In the conversation, Cabonge discussed his relationship with businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and disputed claims about the nature of his dealings with Sibiya.

“I was not the middleman between Cat and Sibiya. I never collected money from Cat to Sibiya, they did that via Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

“This man threatened to kill me, why would I be close to somebody like that.”

“He (Sibiya) called me recently saying that I must borrow him R200 000,” said Cabonge in the audio.

When Mr. M asked if Sibiya had asked for the money while he was in prison, Cabonge confirmed.

“I cannot be running around doing things for him and do not benefit, only for me to get petrol money,” Cabonge added.

He further claimed to know someone who sat on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, alleging that the person had advised him to leave the country and would protect him if his name came up during the commission’s proceedings.

READ: Retired blesser Serge Cabonge stranded in Dubai following floods

Mr M details alleged threats to his life

State prosecutor Velile Makasana read into the record an affidavit by Mr. M, who reported the case to the South African Police Service (SAPS) on behalf of his 16-year-old daughter. In the affidavit, Mr. M said he reported the matter in August 2026 and explained its sensitive nature to police.

He said that on September 18, he received a call from the investigating officer, Sergeant Griffiths, who asked him to meet at a police station to convert the inquiry into a criminal case docket.

While at the station, Mr. M alleged that he received a call from Sibiya, who questioned him angrily about what he was doing.

Mr. M said he was shocked by the call because he was in the process of opening a case against the now former deputy police commissioner.

He told the court that he put his phone on speaker so the investigating officer could hear the conversation and witness what he described as threats. According to his affidavit, Sibiya allegedly told him that he was an easy person to deal with and that it would take only a short time to deal with him.

Mr. M said he immediately asked police to record the alleged threats in the case docket.

“These statements have remained in my mind and are a significant reason for my present and constant fear,” Mr. M said in the affidavit.

He told the court that he made a statement about the alleged threats because he feared for his life and the safety of his family.

His affidavit stated:

“I know what General Sibiya is capable of. I am requesting the police to investigate the threats made by him.”

The allegations form part of the state’s argument against granting Sibiya bail.

Defence previously disputed alleged threats

Previously, the defence relied on an affidavit by Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini, who alleged that Mr. M contacted her and wanted an opportunity to explain why he had opened the case against her husband.

Dlamini further claimed that Mr. M had approached her about a possible meeting with the family.

The defence has sought to use these allegations to challenge the state’s contention that Sibiya posed a risk of witness interference. They described the voice note as a threat to Dlamini.

READ MORE: Sibiya’s wife says alleged victim’s father asked for a family meeting after top cop’s arrest

Sibiya denies charges

Sibiya is facing charges including rape, sexual grooming of a minor and human trafficking, as well as a firearms-related charge.

The state alleges that he sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl and raped an 18-year-old woman. He was arrested on September 21 at the Grand in Sandton.

Sibiya has denied the charges.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard allegations that Sibiya exchanged WhatsApp messages with the teenage complainant and requested explicit images and videos from her.

The state has also raised concerns about the circumstances in which young women were allegedly taken to The Grand, a Sandton venue that includes a hotel, restaurant and strip club.

Sibiya resigns from SAPS

The bail hearing comes a day after Sibiya resigned from the South African Police Service.

Sibiya, who had been suspended from his position as deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, submitted his resignation through his legal team on Monday at the start of a scheduled disciplinary hearing.

READ MORE: Sibiya resigns from SAPS amid disciplinary action and rape charges

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said his departure would be regarded as a dishonourable discharge because he had an ongoing disciplinary case when he resigned.

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