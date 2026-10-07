Sibiya’s wife says alleged victim’s father asked for a family meeting after top cop’s arrest

The man at the centre of the state’s case against suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya repeatedly sought contact with his family after Sibiya’s arrest and allegedly wanted to withdraw the case, the Randburg Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

This was revealed in an affidavit by Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini, which was read into the record during his bail application.

Dlamini told the court that the approaches from the man identified in the affidavit as Mr M first came through an assistant pastor simply known to the family as “the Apostle”.

According to the affidavit, Mr M (Sibiya’s associate and father of the 16-year-old victim) wanted to visit the Sibiya family to discuss the case and indicate that he was willing to withdraw the charges.

However, the family deliberately avoided contact with Mr M because they feared the approach could be a trap.

‘He no longer felt at ease’

Dlamini said the Apostle contacted her on September 23, two days after Sibiya was arrested.

She said the Apostle told her that Mr M had seen Sibiya crying in court the previous day and that this had troubled him.

Mr M allegedly wanted to speak to the family about withdrawing the case.

But, according to Dlamini, Mr M had also told the Apostle that he no longer felt at ease because Mkhwanazi and Khumalo were allegedly pressuring him to provide them with more information about Sibiya. They didn’t clarify if the mentioned parties were Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Dumisani Khumalo.

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ALSO READ: Shadrack Sibiya bail hearing: Court hears details of alleged sexual grooming of 16-year-old

The affidavit states that they [Mkhwanazi and Khumalo] were approaching Mr M and telling him that he could give the guy to them.

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Dlamini said the Apostle told her that Mr M was the only person in a position to do so.

According to the affidavit, Mr M had, therefore, become fearful and was considering approaching the grandmother of the minor, who had opened the case, so that the matter could be dealt with as a family matter.

She told the Apostle she was concerned the approach could be a setup.

“I informed the Apostle that I did not wish to take any chances or to have any further contact with Mr M,” Dlamini said in the affidavit.

She said she told him that since Mr M had already opened the case, he should simply proceed with it.

Mr M allegedly wanted to come to Sibiya’s house

Dlamini said the Apostle visited the family home on September 24 for a prayer session. During the visit, he allegedly told the family that Mr M had made several telephone calls and wanted to come to the house to speak to them.

Mr M again allegedly wanted to withdraw the charges.

Dlamini said the Apostle also told them that Mr M was being placed under pressure by Mkhwanazi and Khumalo, who allegedly wanted him to provide more information about Sibiya.

The Apostle’s impression, according to the affidavit, was that Mr M had become fearful and had gone too far.

The family again declined to meet him.

Dlamini said they told the Apostle they did not want to become involved and that he should simply proceed with the case.

ALSO READ: Sibiya’s attorneys challenge trafficking and rape evidence in bail hear

Mr M later contacted Sibiya’s wife directly

On September 24, at about 11pm, she noticed a missed call on her cellphone while she was in the shower.

After consulting Sibiya’s mother, she returned the call. She said she initially did not recognise the caller but soon realised she was speaking to Mr M.

According to Dlamini, he told her he wanted to explain why he had opened the case and felt he owed her an explanation.

Mr M also allegedly discussed how Sibiya had obtained his daughter’s telephone number and told Dlamini about other matters involving Sibiya and women.

Dlamini said he again wanted to meet the family, but she told him the meeting was unnecessary and that she did not want it to take place.

WhatsApp messages raise alarm

On October 2 2026, Dlamini claimed that she received several WhatsApp messages, two images and a voice note lasting about 25 minutes.

In the messages, according to the affidavit, Mr M complained about the way Sibiya was being presented in court.

He allegedly said he had recordings, photographs, location reports and other documentation relating to meetings and events he had witnessed. He also allegedly said he had substantial information that he could provide to investigators or the appropriate legal authorities if necessary. Dlamini said the message was later edited.

Among the changes was the statement:

“I’m not saying these things to threaten anyone.”

Despite this, she said she understood the messages to be threatening and intimidating.

Dlamini said the interaction had left her with the impression that Mr M was forceful, calculative and capable of putting pressure on others.

She argued that this was inconsistent with any suggestion that he was someone who could easily be intimidated or influenced.

Family denies trying to influence complainant

Dlamini was emphatic that neither she nor any member of the Sibiya family had asked the Apostle to contact Mr M.

She also said the family had not instructed him to approach anyone else in relation to the case.

According to Dlamini, Sibiya’s lawyers had expressly advised the family after his arrest not to contact any of the complainants.

Sibiya remains in custody

Sibiya remains in custody and is facing five charges, including sexual grooming of a child, promoting the sexual grooming of a child, trafficking in persons and rape.

He denies the allegations and says he intends to plead not guilty.

The state is opposing bail and has raised concerns, including the possibility of witness interference and the continued investigation. He will be back in court on October 13, 2026, for further bail application.

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