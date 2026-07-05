Silenced spy watchdog drags Ramaphosa to court

Nearly nine months after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, the country’s chief spy watchdog says he has not been given a case to answer, has not appeared before Parliament’s intelligence committee and is not aware of any inquiry taking place into his conduct.
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- President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel nearly nine months ago.
- Fazel has not been presented with any case or specific allegations against him.
- He has not appeared before Parliament’s intelligence committee regarding the suspension.
- Fazel is unaware of any formal inquiry into his conduct currently taking place.
- The situation remains unresolved, with no official progress reported in the past nine months.