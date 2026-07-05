Silenced spy watchdog drags Ramaphosa to court

Nearly nine months after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, the country’s chief spy watchdog says he has not been given a case to answer, has not appeared before Parliament’s intelligence committee and is not aware of any inquiry taking place into his conduct.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper