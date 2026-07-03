SIU challenges SANEF findings on Makhudu Sefara as dispute over lottery funds deepens

A public disagreement has emerged between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) over findings related to former SANEF chairperson and suspended Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara and allegations involving National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funds.

The dispute follows a SANEF statement issued on Thursday, July 3, announcing the conclusion of an independent legal investigation into allegations against Sefara. SANEF said the probe found no evidence that Sefara had acted in contravention of the organisation’s Constitution, Code of Conduct or values.

The investigation was commissioned after the SIU issued a statement linking Sefara to the alleged misappropriation of funds provided by the NLC.

According to SANEF, a legal team reviewed available evidence, including direct communication between the SIU and Sefara’s lawyers, and concluded that neither Sefara nor his company, Unscripted Communications, was a subject of the SIU’s investigation.

SANEF cited correspondence from then-acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho, dated 21 May 2025, which it said confirmed that neither Sefara nor Unscripted Communications had been investigated and that no findings had been made against them.

“The SIU does not have any claim against Unscripted Communication, nor did it require any assistance from Unscripted Communication to conclude its investigation,” SANEF quoted from the letter.

However, the SIU has strongly rejected SANEF’s interpretation of the matter and has accused the media organisation of misrepresenting the facts.

In a statement on Friday, the SIU maintained that its investigation had traced NLC funds to Unscripted Communications and to Sefara’s personal bank accounts. The anti-corruption unit said these findings formed part of its broader investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration involving lottery-funded projects.

The SIU said SANEF’s statement created the impression that it had exonerated Sefara, which it argued was not the case.

The unit further stressed that its findings are based on evidence gathered during the course of its investigations and through court processes linked to the recovery of misappropriated public funds.

The conflicting positions have placed SANEF and the SIU at odds over the interpretation of the investigation’s scope and findings.

While SANEF maintains that its internal inquiry found no breach of its governance rules by its former chairperson, the SIU insists that evidence exists showing NLC funds flowed to Unscripted Communications and Sefara’s personal accounts.

The disagreement comes as the SIU continues efforts to recover funds linked to alleged corruption at the National Lotteries Commission, one of the biggest corruption investigations in South Africa’s recent history.

SANEF said it would use the matter as an opportunity to review its internal processes and policies. The organisation also confirmed that Sefara would not return as chairperson and would not stand for re-election at its annual general meeting scheduled for 5 July.

The SIU has meanwhile reiterated its commitment to pursuing all matters arising from its NLC investigations through the courts and other legal processes.

At the centre of the dispute remains a fundamental question: whether the tracing of funds to Sefara and Unscripted Communications constitutes findings against them, or whether, as SANEF contends, neither was formally a subject of the SIU investigation. That issue is likely to remain contested as the matter continues to unfold.