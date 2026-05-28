SIU unmasks Tembisa Hospital syndicate figures as R8m assets frozen

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has identified the alleged hospital insider and the businessman it says orchestrated a vast procurement network that drained hundreds of millions of rand from Tembisa Hospital, while simultaneously securing court orders to freeze more than R8-million in assets linked to the pair.

In a major breakthrough in the long-running investigation that has come to symbolise the collapse of governance at one of Gauteng’s busiest public hospitals, the SIU named former supply chain official Duduzile Nkosazana Nobungwana and businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju as central figures in what investigators call “Syndicate X”.

The revelations emerged as the Special Tribunal froze a R6.4-million Midstream Estate property and R1.8-million in pension benefits allegedly linked to proceeds from unlawful procurement activities.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the order was obtained “to prevent the sale of property and to safeguard assets suspected of being the proceeds of unlawful activities linked to a major procurement syndicate at Tembisa Hospital, known as Syndicate X”.

Govindraju revealed as kingpin

Makgotho said investigators could now publicly identify the alleged figure behind the network.

“The SIU can now reveal that the face behind the syndicate is Stefan Joel Govindraju,” he said.

According to the SIU, Govindraju is linked to at least 75 companies, 73 of which were allegedly appointed irregularly at Tembisa Hospital.

“Evidence from the SIU investigation shows that Govindraju is the director of at least 75 entities, 73 of which were irregularly appointed at Tembisa Hospital,” said Makgotho.

Three-quotation procurement scam

Investigators found that those entities were awarded 1 237 contracts through what purported to be a three-quotation procurement process that allegedly failed to comply with procurement laws and regulations.

The SIU said the companies received approximately R596.4-million through contracts regarded as highly irregular and non-compliant.

Even more concerning, investigators identified what they believe were payments flowing back to hospital officials.

“The SIU further identified approximately R100-million in payments from the alleged Govindraju syndicate to former and current Tembisa Hospital officials involved in supply chain management, which are suspected of constituting undue gratification,” Makgotho said.

Nobungwana’s key role

The SIU alleges that Nobungwana, who served in several influential positions including chief buyer and a member of the vetting committee within the hospital’s supply chain management unit, played a key role in the appointment and adjudication of suppliers.

According to investigators, kickbacks, secret profits and bribes from suppliers were channelled through a company called Mabitwa Trading and used to acquire the Midstream Estate property. The property was allegedly purchased through Mabitwa Trading before being registered in the name of Amatibe Holding, a company owned and directed by Nobungwana’s son, Oscar Nobungwana.

The SIU further alleges that funds used to acquire the property can be traced to companies linked to Govindraju’s network.

Order to withhold Nobungwana’s pension

In addition to preserving the property, the Special Tribunal barred the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Government Pensions Administration Agency from releasing Nobungwana’s pension benefits, valued at approximately R1.8 million.

Makgotho said the preservation of the pension benefits was necessary because investigators found that Nobungwana’s alleged misconduct contributed to irregular expenditure of at least R5.1 million and damages of approximately R13.6-million suffered by the state.

“The pension benefits therefore form an important part of the asset pool that may be used, subject to the Tribunal’s decision, to compensate the public purse,” he said.

Nobungwana resigned from Tembisa Hospital while facing a disciplinary hearing.

The SIU confirmed that evidence suggesting possible criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further consideration.

The respondents retain the right to return to the Special Tribunal to seek reconsideration of the preservation order.

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