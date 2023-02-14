Slain Stellies midfielder’s life to be celebrated in memorial service

Stellenbosch FC will on Tuesday evening celebrate the short-lived life of prospective midfielder Oshwin Andries in a memorial service that will be held in Cloevesville, Stellenbosch at 6pm.

Andries was reportedly stabbed to death in Klapmuts, Cape Town two weeks ago and died on Saturday as result of complications.

The tragic passing of the 19-year-old midfielder sent shock waves across the football fraternity, as Andries was regarded as the future of South African football. He began his football career at the Winelands-based side when he was 14 and was voted player of the season at age 16.

The Cloetesville-born soccer star was then promoted to the first team from the academy and made his professional debut at the age of 18.

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘 The memorial service for Oshwin Andries will be held on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 🕊 pic.twitter.com/iuqCDzfBhX — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 10, 2023

He captained South Africa at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Cosafa qualifiers and became the youngest ever goal scorer in the Premier Soccer League for the Stellenbosch.

The talented midfield maestro also contributed immensely to the Stellenbosch DStv Diski Challenge team that won the league. They went on to win the Next Gen tournament in England – where he scored a spectacular goal from his own half which was described as a “David Beckhamish” type of goal by senior team coach Steve Barker.

Prior to their Nedbank Cup round of 32 encounter against Swallows FC, which they won 3-0, Barker vowed that his side would perform to the best of their ability in honor of Andries.

After the match and as part of their celebrations, Stellies players and the technical team gathered with their supporters to share an emotional moment together, holding a framed number 25 T-shirt bearing the fallen star’s name.

Despite losing the match, it did not stop the Dube Birds from showing a class act when they also presented a number 25 T-shirt written “RIP Andries” in Swallows colours.

A legacy that will live on forever, #OshwinAndries25 🕊 Thank you to the Stellies family for the incredible support today, and to @Moroka_Swallows for the touching gesture!#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/OnaIDqfEx0 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 11, 2023

