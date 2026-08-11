Snowfall eases as major Eastern Cape, KZN routes reopen

Snowfall across parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal has subsided, allowing authorities to reopen several major routes that were closed due to hazardous weather conditions. However, officials have warned motorists to remain vigilant as wet roads, thick fog and drizzle continue to pose risks.

All mountain passes in the Eastern Cape that were shut for most of Monday because of heavy snowfall have reopened to traffic.

Also Read: Rain brings major roads to standstill as motorists urged to stay home

Despite the improvement in weather conditions, road users have been advised to exercise extreme caution as roads remain slippery.

The Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and James Calata remains a concern, with thick fog and persistent drizzle reducing visibility and creating challenging driving conditions.

Low-lying areas extending towards the coast are still experiencing cold weather, steady rainfall and mist, further complicating travel.

No major weather-related crashes reported overnight

Transport authorities welcomed the overnight report of no major weather-related crashes.

“We thank road users for their understanding, patience and cooperation during these adverse conditions,” officials said.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said road traffic inspectors and grading teams were already monitoring major routes and areas that could experience further snowfall.

In an update issued on Tuesday morning, Duma said weather conditions remained overcast from Cedara towards Midway along the N3, while drizzle was being experienced from Harrismith towards Van Reenen.

The N11 Amajuba Pass remained open in both directions on Tuesday, while snow was beginning to clear in the Memel area. Bothas Pass to Memel had also been declared clear.

Authorities have appealed to motorists travelling through affected regions to continue exercising caution, reducing speed and maintaining safe following distances as weather conditions remain unpredictable.

Also Read: Heavy downpours expected in parts of the country

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