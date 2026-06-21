South Africa

Inside the InSeta student fund crisis

By Sunday World
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A R376-million student bursary scheme meant to open the door to higher education for poor and disadvantaged students was hit by delayed payments, unpaid accommodation providers, unresolved student debt and emergency rescue measures, according to an internal Inseta report.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • A R376-million student bursary scheme meant to open the door to higher education for poor and disadvantaged students was hit by delayed payments, unpaid accommodation providers, unresolved student debt and emergency rescue measures, according to an internal Inseta report.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
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