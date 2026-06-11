Rand Gains as Dollar Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

The South African rand gained in early Thursday trade as the U.S. dollar wavered, while renewed strikes by Iran and the United States and higher oil prices kept broader risk appetite subdued ahead of key domestic data.

• At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 16.5375 against the US dollar, up 0.2% from its previous close.

• The US and Iran traded air attacks for a second successive day, with President Donald Trump vowing further strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

• The greenback eased slightly against a basket of currencies, and oil prices jumped after Tehran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed following the US strikes on Iran.

• “Not even the overnight geopolitical developments were enough to erode sentiment towards the rand, leaving it trading within its recent three-day range,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

• Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand has been driven largely by global market sentiment, particularly since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

• The South African Reserve Bank will publish first-quarter current account data at 0900 GMT.

• Statistics South Africa will then release April mining output at 0930 GMT and manufacturing production data at 1100 GMT.

• South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 1 basis point to 8.645%.

Read more: Rand steady as markets digest local data

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