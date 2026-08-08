South African women redefine success through financial independence

According to The Success Women Want 2025 report, 68% of South African women regard financial independence as a key indicator of success. Yet only one in three women feel financially secure, highlighting the gap between aspiration and reality.

The study surveyed 2 000 women aged 18 and older and found that financial resilience has become a central goal in an uncertain economic environment.

Financial resilience tops the priority list

The findings reveal that practical financial milestones are now more closely associated with success than the accumulation of wealth.

Nearly half of respondents said success means having savings or investments (46%), being debt-free (45%) and earning a stable income (44%).

With South Africans continuing to face rising living costs and economic uncertainty, many women view building an emergency fund, reducing debt and securing reliable income streams as significant achievements.

The report suggests that women are increasingly focused on creating financial security that can withstand economic shocks rather than pursuing material wealth.

Women carry growing financial responsibilities

The research also highlights the significant financial responsibilities many women shoulder.

More than half of respondents (56%) said they financially support others, reinforcing the important role women play within families and communities. In addition, 43% of South African households are led by women, making financial planning and long-term stability critical priorities.

These realities have placed greater emphasis on creating sustainable financial strategies that support both personal goals and household responsibilities.

Defining success makes it achievable

Qhawekazi Mdikane, Head of Brand at Momentum, said the findings demonstrate that success is deeply personal, but becomes more attainable when individuals clearly define what it means to them.

“Success means something different to every woman, but one thing remains true: when you can define it, you can start building towards it. Whether it’s saving for your first home, growing a business, preparing for retirement or becoming financially independent, every goal has a number behind it,” she said.

“Through She Owns Her Success, we want women to move from simply hoping their future will happen to actively planning, protecting and owning it. Success becomes more achievable when it becomes measurable.”

Success extends beyond money

While financial security emerged as a cornerstone of success, the report found that women also measure achievement through other aspects of life, including health, education, career growth, relationships and personal fulfilment.

However, financial wellbeing remains the foundation that enables many of these aspirations, providing the stability needed to pursue broader life goals.

Mdikane said the research reflects a wider shift in the way women are planning for the future.

“Rather than prescribing what success should look like, we want women to identify their own number and build practical plans to reach it. Defining success in measurable terms empowers women to take ownership of their financial futures and make informed decisions that support long-term prosperity.”

As Women’s Month celebrations continue, the findings paint a picture of women focused less on luxury and more on resilience, independence and the confidence that comes from being financially secure.