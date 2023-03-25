Bafana Bafana coach apologises to the nation

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologized to South Africa for the events that followed the team’s 2-2 draw with Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The emotional coach left the bench in the dying minutes of the match after Liberia clawed their way from two goals down to force a shock 2-2 draw in a game the South African senior national team dominated and should have won comfortably. He also failed to attend the post-match television interviews and the post-match press conference.

He said it was a combination of factors that led to his emotions getting the better of him.

“It was everything. When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances. But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances that, in the last half an hour we lost control over the game because yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were,” he said via Safa media statement.

“And then yeah, in the 91st minute or 92nd minute, you get a goal where you lose the victory. And that, yeah, that left me with a lot of emotions and I left at 2-2, went immediately to the dressing room.

“I did not fulfil my media obligations and I want to apologize for that. But I am a human being and the emotions took control over me yesterday.

“I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment and that’s what I did. It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision.”

