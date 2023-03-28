Crunch time for Bafana as they gear up for Liberia

It’s do-or-die for Bafana Bafana as the team finds itself in a tight-spot to keep the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification dream alive when it clashes with Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia on Tuesday at 6pm.

The South Africans were the architects of their own demise in the first round, when they bottled a two-goal lead at the Orlando Stadium last week Friday.

Bafana were complacent and failed to put the game to bed, missing several goal scoring opportunities.

They rued their missed chances later in the game, thanks to goals by Tonia Tide and a sumptuous finish by Mohammed Sangare from a long way out.

Despite the pressure, coach Hugo Broos does have enough fire power to defeat the Liberians, however, they go toe-to-toe with a confident side that will have the entire nation behind them in a packed stadium.

Liberia head coach Ansumana Keita is certain that his team will qualify for the Afcon and book their ticket to Ivory Coast next year at the expense of Bafana.

Bafana are currently sitting on number three with two-points in Group K, level on points with Liberia, who are above with a better goal difference.

It will be a must-win match for both sides, as they still must face group leaders Morocco in their last round of matches.

The Atlas Lions will be a tough side to defeat, as they had a historic run in the 2022 Fifa World Cup when they defeated Belgium, Span, Portugal and recently Brazil in an international friendly.

