Springboks regroup in City of Gold to prepare for Barbarians clash

The Springboks will be reassembling in their Johannesburg camp tonight as they resume their preparations for the clashes against the Barbarians and the SA “A” team against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Boks coach Rassie Erasmus was content with how the team responded and wrapped up their first week of training.

“It was great to be back in camp this week and for the coaches to work with the players first-hand on and off the field,” Erasmus said, as quoted by SA Rugby. “It was also good to see the enthusiasm and willingness of the players to learn from the coaches and for both the experienced and young players to get back into the swing of things with the season around the corner.

“Kevin Foote (Junior Springbok coach) and Dave Wessels (SA Rugby’s High-Performance GM) have done a fine job in developing the young players and we are grateful for their constant communication for us to work together to have these players in camp. I have no doubt the guys …will continue to learn a lot.”He added that the team should get into match mode this week in the build-up to the game.