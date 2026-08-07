St Stithians pupil’s parents break silence after murder investigation launched

The parents of 17-year-old Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, a Grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg, have spoken publicly for the first time since their daughter’s death.

According to a statement released by the family on Friday, preliminary forensic findings indicate she was strangled and suffocated.

Cameron was found dead on Monday in Sabie, Mpumalanga, together with St Stithians alumnus Ethan Coetzee, while on a hiking trip.

Police have since confirmed that a murder investigation has been opened into Cameron’s death.

Family hire independent forensic pathologist

Cameron’s parents said they had appointed an independent forensic pathologist, whose preliminary findings indicate that she died as a result of strangulation and suffocation.

They added that police had confirmed that a murder investigation had been opened.

According to her parents, Cameron had been working towards the Gold level of The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment, the South African implementation of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

“As part of the programme, she was preparing to complete a multi-day adventurous journey. When she was invited to join two families on a hiking trip in Sabie, Mpumalanga, she saw it as an opportunity to work towards that goal,” they said.

The family said they were notified on Monday morning that Graham Coetzee had discovered Cameron’s body.

Parents appeal for restraint

Addressing widespread speculation surrounding the circumstances of her death, the parents appealed for restraint while the investigation continues.

“We are aware that conflicting and unverified accounts concerning the circumstances of Cameron’s death have been reported. We ask that speculation not be presented as fact while the investigation and forensic processes remain ongoing,” they said.

Paying tribute to their daughter, they described Cameron as a deeply loved daughter, sister, family member, friend and student.

“She was kind-hearted, warm and determined. She had a quiet strength, cared deeply for those around her, and naturally encouraged and supported younger girls who looked up to her. Her loss has left an immeasurable void in our lives.”

St Stithians community have been supportive

The family also expressed gratitude for the support they have received from the St Stithians community.

“We are profoundly grateful for the compassion and support shown to our family by the entire Saints community, including Cameron’s friends and the netball and rowing communities. Their kindness has sustained us during an unimaginably painful time.”

They confirmed that a memorial service would be held later this month, with details to be announced in due course.

The parents said they would not be giving interviews or commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.

“We are not in a position to give interviews or comment further at this stage. We respectfully ask the media and the public to protect the privacy of our family and especially the children affected by Cameron’s death, as we grieve and try to come to terms with our devastating loss.”

Police investigations into Cameron’s death are continuing.

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