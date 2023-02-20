Stage-six loadshedding here to stay at least until Wednesday

Stage-six loadshedding is expected to continue until Wednesday evening when it will be replaced by stage-four power cuts on Thursday morning with a further drop to stage three by the weekend.

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter briefed media on Monday after at least eight generating units and coal supply challenges caused severe constraints on the power grid.

He said the power utility is working on bringing several units back to service.

“We are looking at Lethabo [power station] unit 4, 5 and 2 and also a unit at Camden [power station],” De Ruyter said.

“Following that, we are looking at returning by the end of [Monday] about 3 000 megawatts [MW] of capacity followed by a further 2 000MW each for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That will significantly alleviate the current constraint we face in terms of generation capacity and will reduce the risk.

“But where we are right now, given the fact that we are running our open-cycle gas turbines hard, we have no option but to implement loadshedding stage six until Wednesday evening peak, and by Thursday we will then be able to start phasing that down to stage four with loadshedding stage three being reached by the weekend.”

He said high losses at generating units have contributed to a generating shortfall of nearly 6 000MW for evening peak.

“[By Monday afternoon] we had full losses of 12 318MW, which is extremely high and the reason for stage six loadshedding. Then we’ve got partial load losses, also very high, of 5 993MW. We also have outside capacity load losses relating mainly to the supply of coal at Lethabo 2 100MW.

“The demand we are forecasting for [Monday] evening peak is 27 282MW and then there is a shortfall of generating capacity of 5 834MW and … more or less 1 000MW of shortfall is equal to one stage of loadshedding, so you can see why we have to implement stage-six loadshedding,” he said.

De Ruyter explained that the power utility is also facing long-term breakdowns that have rendered at least 5 000MW of generating capacity unavailable, putting severe strain on the power system.

“At Kusile [power station] … three units were rendered inoperable due to a build-up of slurry in unit one’s flue. That flue collapsed and gave rise to units two and three’s flues also collapsing. That accounts for 2 160MW of capacity that ordinarily would have been available.

“Then we’ve got Koeberg [power station] unit one on an outage to replace its steam generator. That project is on track and is intended to be complete by the end of June, after which we will take down unit two at the end of August. But Koeberg unit one leads to that 928MW not being available.

“At Kusile [power station] unit five, where we had a gas air heater fire, we are now sitting at a synchronisation to the grid date of July of this year and that will add 700MW. At Medupi [power station] unit five, we had a catastrophic hydrogen explosion … that is scheduled to return to service in September 2024.”

De Ruyter added that unexpected incidents such as those at Lethabo power station at the weekend, which led to the loss of two generating units due to coal constraints and a further unit due to boiler tube leak, left “the shortfall in generating capacity … very urgent”.

He urged the public to play their part in saving electricity.

“We do face a very constrained situation right at this point in time. We appeal to the public to use electricity sparingly. If you have any lights that you can switch off or any air-conditioners that are running that you don’t require, please switch those off.

“If you’re able to assist us by being mindful of your electricity consumption, that would be very much appreciated.” – SAnews.gov.za

Competition:

To enter details to stand a chance to win tickets to Podcast and Chill with Black Coffee, please click here:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author