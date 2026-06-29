Steenhuisen bombshell: ANC wants Tony Leon investigated

The African National Congress (ANC) has pounced on explosive allegations made by former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, calling for an independent investigation into claims that senior figures linked to the DA sought to wield influence inside government on behalf of private interests.

The governing party’s intervention follows revelations made by Steenhuisen in an interview with News24, in which he alleged that former DA leader Tony Leon and the party’s former chief executive, Paul Boughey, used public affairs firm Resolve Communications to lobby government ministers over matters affecting private clients.

Handling of foot-and-mouth disease

Among the issues Steenhuisen said were the subject of lobbying was the government’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak. Resolve Communications was the driving force behind FMD Response SA, a lobby group established during the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

Steenhuisen’s response to the disease outbreak ultimately led to his demise in the DA leadership structure. Geordin Hill-Lewis, two weeks ago, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he remove Steenhuisen as the agriculture minister and replace him with Willie Aucamp. Steenhuisen will then have to be demoted to deputy minister of trade and industry.

It has been widely reported that farmers’ lobby groups had a hand in the DA’s decision.

Steenhuisen also alleged that DA ministers were approached as part of those efforts and suggested the fallout from the matter played a role in attempts to have him removed from the cabinet.

Allegations cannot be brushed aside

The ANC said the allegations could not simply be brushed aside because they came from a former DA leader rather than a political rival.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said the claims raised serious concerns about ethical governance and demanded that they be subjected to a full, independent investigation.

“The allegations now before the public do not come from political opponents but from a former leader of the Democratic Alliance and a senior public representative. It therefore warrants the same level of scrutiny and accountability that the DA has consistently demanded of others.”

The governing party used the opportunity to accuse the DA of applying double standards when it comes to corruption.

For years, the ANC said, the DA has portrayed corruption as a problem largely associated with black-led governments while presenting administrations under its control as models of clean governance.

According to the ANC, the allegations made by Steenhuisen undermine that narrative and demonstrate that ethical failures are not confined to any one political party.

The party reiterated that corruption should never be viewed through the prism of race or political affiliation, saying accountability must apply equally to everyone who holds public office.

It pointed to its organisational renewal programme, saying it remains committed to strengthening oversight institutions, supporting law enforcement agencies and ensuring public officials are held accountable.

The ANC has now called for investigators to establish whether any laws, ethical obligations or governance standards were breached.

“There cannot be one standard of accountability for black-led organisations and another for the Democratic Alliance,” the party said.

It added that the Constitution requires every public representative to be held to the same ethical standards and said any investigation should be allowed to proceed without political interference.

Resolve calls allegations unfounded, politically driven

Resolve Communications has dismissed calls by the ANC and ActionSA for an investigation into its lobbying activities, saying the accusations against the firm are unfounded and politically driven.

In a media statement issued on Monday, the communications consultancy said it had always operated within the law and in line with accepted professional standards, while indicating it was considering legal action over allegations it believes are defamatory.

“Not a single piece of evidence has been presented by anyone to suggest otherwise because none exists. What has been offered are political statements, not facts; accusations, not proof, and politically opportunistic noise, not substance.”

Resolve also rejected attempts to liken its work to state capture, arguing that lawful public affairs and stakeholder engagement should not be conflated with corruption.

“State capture involved the systematic looting of public institutions, the corruption of law enforcement, and the deliberate subversion of the constitutional order for private criminal enrichment,” the firm said.

The DA had not responded to comments made by Steenhuisen.

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