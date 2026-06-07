Streaming war and African audiences

The race to dominate Africa’s fast-growing streaming market is heating, with global media companies competing for a share of an audience estimated at around 100 million households.
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- Africa's streaming market is rapidly expanding, with about 100 million households as potential viewers.
- Global media companies are intensifying efforts to capture market share on the continent.
- The competition highlights the strategic importance of Africa in the global streaming industry.
- This surge reflects growing internet penetration and demand for digital entertainment in Africa.
- The article detailing this trend is available through the Sunday World e-edition.