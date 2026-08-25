‘Suicide’ recording shock at TMPD officer Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane, wife bail hearing

A recording in which attorney Charlotte Tibana allegedly spoke about attempting suicide three times unexpectedly took centre stage in the R1.7-million deceased-estate case involving her and her high-flying husband, Tshwane metro police officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane.

Before his arrest, Nonyane had cultivated a larger-than-life social-media persona, displaying expensive designer clothing, luxury vehicles and wads of cash to a huge online following.

But on Tuesday, the high life was replaced by a high-stakes bail battle in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, where investigating officer Constable Phuthisho Thobejane faced a bruising cross-examination.

Lawyers initially appeared to make headway dismantling his claims about Nonyane allegedly causing “havoc” at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Suicide claims

But the advantage shifted when Tibana’s legal representative challenged Thobejane’s earlier testimony that Tibana had threatened suicide.

Tibana denies ever telling the investigating officer she would kill herself if released on bail.

“My Worship, if it’s possible, I’ll produce a recording of our conversation where she told me that she had already attempted suicide, if I’m not mistaken, three times,” Thobejane responded.

That answer forced Tibana’s legal representative to confer with her before returning to question why such potentially important evidence had not been disclosed during Thobejane’s evidence-in-chief.

“The reason I never mentioned the recording is because the court never asked me if I have evidence of the testimony I was giving,” Thobejane said.

Pressed further, he remained unmoved.

“The court never asked me about the evidence. I only answer questions that were asked.”

The dramatic exchange came after Tibana’s lawyers argued that she had been under investigation for about two years without attempting suicide.

Thobejane has opposed bail, alleging Tibana initially resisted handing herself over, repeatedly changed proposed meeting times and locations and could evade trial if released.

Before the suicide recording emerged, however, the defence had scored points over another dramatic allegation.

‘Havoc’ at Mercedez-Benz dealership

Thobejane testified on Monday that a Mercedes-Benz dealership received about R1.7 million from Tibana and Nonyane towards a vehicle in October 2024. The dealership allegedly became suspicious about the transaction and contacted the Hawks.

Before their eventual arrest, the couple allegedly went to the dealership demanding their money back.

Thobejane said information from a source suggested Nonyane caused “havoc” at the dealership and allegedly produced a firearm.

Under cross-examination on Tuesday, however, he conceded that CCTV footage he personally viewed showed only the reception area and did not capture the alleged chaos.

The defence also produced correspondence from the dealership which apparently made no mention of havoc or a firearm.

Nonyane’s lawyers argued that had he produced a firearm to intimidate dealership employees, it would reasonably have resulted in a criminal complaint.

Thobejane maintained that his information came from a source at the dealership.

Interference with witnesses

The bail battle then shifted to allegations that Tibana contacted families whose deceased estates form part of the investigation.

Thobejane said members of the Mathabatha family told him Tibana had repeatedly contacted them until they blocked the number allegedly being used.

Her lawyer disputed this and indicated that evidence would be produced to demonstrate Tibana had not made those calls.

“I have no comment. We will meet at the trial to hear that evidence,” Thobejane replied.

The defence further argued that Tibana could not have contacted witnesses while incarcerated. Her employees, however, remained in possession of her official business cellphone and communicated with clients about their cases.

Again, Thobejane produced what he said was evidence.

“If it pleases the court, I have a voicenote and screenshot proving she called them while in a jail cell,” he said.

Flamboyant lifestyle

Nonyane’s flamboyant lifestyle also entered the State’s argument against bail.

The court heard evidence concerning an approximately R46,000 monthly instalment on a Mercedes-Benz V-Class registered in Nonyane’s name, placing his finances under scrutiny alongside the lifestyle he publicly projected before his arrest.

The allegations against Nonyane and Tibana remain unproven and are being ventilated as part of their bail application.

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