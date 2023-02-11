Super Mega’s death a huge blow

The death of Hip-hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has pierced many hearts as messages of condolences continue to stream in.

AKA as his fans and industry mates called him, was shot and killed together with his former manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban, on Friday evening before his birthday celebration show at a nightclub, Yugo.

His industry friends have taken the flood of shock and hurt to social media, sharing memories with the 35- year-old Victory Lap hitmaker.

In a statement the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture sent a message of condolences to AKA’s family.

“AKA was known as one of the most patriotic artists who literally flew the South African flag high everywhere he went around the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, industry peers and fans throughout the continent. Rest in peace SUPA MEGA.”

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said Forbes death is a loss to the country and the global music industry.

“A huge loss to the country and the global music industry and source of immeasurable sorrow to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of AKA Kiernan Forbes, doting father of Kairo. Heartfelt condolences to loved ones,” said Madonsela.

Blood and Water actress Gail Mabalane took to Instagram and said through the star’s music, his legacy will live on forever.

“Oh Kiernan, your story was just unfolding…with your best still to come. I’m so sorry that your life was cut short. What a tragedy. My heart goes out to your beautiful family. May God cover them. Thank you for the music. Through it, your legacy lives on forever. Rest Easy Brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cdr. Fikile Mbalula: ANC SG (@fikilembalula)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atandwa Kani (@atandwakani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

The hardest part about this chapter has been watching people I grew up with leave one by one… Death be not proud.💔 — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) February 11, 2023

Watching this video now just breaks my heart💔💔💔 we booked AKA for an event in my hood Kwamashu and hearing him speak so highly of Durban KZN only to die here is so sad… RIP AKA🙏🏻💔 #RIPAAKA #akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/UgLzGo3BLa — Jacinta Ngobese 🐐 (@JacintaNgobese) February 11, 2023

