Suspected R26m mineral syndicate kingpin nabbed in Richards Bay

The investigation into the alleged theft and illicit trade of minerals valued at about R26 million in Richards Bay has reached a new milestone, with police arresting a man they believe played a central role in coordinating the operation and paying individuals involved in stealing the valuable cargo.

Sakhile Cyril Mbuyazi, 44, became the 12th suspect linked to the case when members of the SAPS National Organised Crime Task Team arrested him on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Police allege Mbuyazi acted as a coordinator in the theft and illicit trade of minerals in and around Richards Bay, a role that investigators believe places him higher up within the alleged criminal network.

Allegations focus on recruitment and payment network

Investigators claim Mbuyazi did more than participate in the movement of stolen minerals. They allege he was responsible for paying individuals involved in the thefts, potentially shedding light on how the alleged syndicate recruited and rewarded operatives working at various points in the supply chain.

Mbuyazi appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of theft of minerals. The court remanded him in custody until August 28, when he is expected to formally apply for bail.

His arrest comes as authorities continue to unravel what they describe as a sophisticated organised crime operation targeting valuable mineral products in the Richards Bay area.

Previousc conviction signals progress for prosecutors

The latest arrest follows the sentencing of truck driver Sphamandla Mdletshe, 37, who was handed a 10-year direct prison sentence by the Richards Bay Regional Court on August 5.

Mdletshe entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State and remained in custody until his conviction and sentencing.

Authorities regard the conviction as a significant breakthrough in a broader investigation that has already resulted in multiple arrests on charges including mineral theft, racketeering and money laundering.

With Mbuyazi now added to the list of accused, police say 12 suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

High-profile names among earlier arrests

The investigation has previously attracted public attention because of some of the individuals implicated.

Among those arrested during the probe were Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu, a member of the Zulu royal family, and Durban logistics businessman Richard Malinga. Police arrested Zulu at the KwaZiphethe royal residence in KwaNongoma in October 2024. Both men were later granted bail of R50 000.

The remaining accused are expected to return to the Richards Bay Regional Court on August 27 for a pre-trial conference, while Mbuyazi’s bail application is scheduled for the following day.

Police vow to dismantle criminal networks

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane described Mbuyazi’s arrest as a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

“The arrest of this suspect is an important development in advancing the investigation into the theft and illicit trade of minerals in and around Richards Bay,” Dimpane said.

“We remain committed to dismantling criminal syndicates involved in organised crime and ensuring that those who participate in the illegal exploitation and trade of our mineral resources are identified, arrested and brought before the courts.”

Dimpane added that investigators would continue to focus on tracing and recovering assets allegedly linked to the operation.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks and recover assets linked to criminal activities,” she said.

Key court dates loom

The alleged syndicate faces a crucial week ahead, with prosecutors preparing for pre-trial proceedings involving the existing accused on August 27, followed by Mbuyazi’s bail hearing on August 28.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to continue targeting both the operational and financial structures of the alleged mineral theft network, in a bid to dismantle what police believe is a well-organised criminal enterprise operating in and around Richards Bay.