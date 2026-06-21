Suspected rhino poacher shot dead in gunfight with police

A suspected poacher was shot dead during a gunfight with Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) members on a farm in Waterberg, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Pienaars River region on Friday at 11pm.

The South African Police Service said APU members responded to gunshots and deployed drones, which located the suspected poachers. The suspects fled into bushes.

During the pursuit, the officers came under fire and shot back in self-defence. One of the suspected poachers was killed.

Three fresh white rhino carcasses were later found on the farm, two of which were dehorned.

A firearm was recovered near the deceased who had no identification.

Police have opened cases of rhino poaching, attempted murder and murder.

A manhunt for the remaining suspects is under way.