Crime

Suspected rhino poacher shot dead in gunfight with police

By Dianne Kypri
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
White rhinos found dead
Three fresh white rhino carcasses were later found on the farm, two of which were dehorned. / File Picture

A suspected poacher was shot dead during a gunfight with Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) members on a farm in Waterberg, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Pienaars River region on Friday at 11pm.

The South African Police Service said APU members responded to gunshots and deployed drones, which located the suspected poachers. The suspects fled into bushes.

During the pursuit, the officers came under fire and shot back in self-defence. One of the suspected poachers was killed.

Three fresh white rhino carcasses were later found on the farm, two of which were dehorned.

A firearm was recovered near the deceased who had no identification.

Police have opened cases of rhino poaching, attempted murder and murder.

A manhunt for the remaining suspects is under way.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • A suspected poacher was shot dead during a gunfight with Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) members on a farm in Waterberg, police said on Sunday.
  • The incident occurred in the Pienaars River region on Friday at 11pm.
  • The South African Police Service said APU members responded to gunshots and deployed drones, which located the suspected poachers. The suspects fled into bushes.
  • During the pursuit, the officers came under fire and shot back in self-defence.
  • One of the suspected poachers was killed.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments