Suspected vehicle licensing fraud syndicate leaders arrested in Free State raid

A man believed to be linked to a syndicate behind a multi-million-rand vehicle licensing fraud scheme has been arrested in Parys, Free State, following a joint intelligence-led operation by law enforcement agencies.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night after authorities received information that he was allegedly operating the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) from a private residence and fraudulently assisting motorists to renew vehicle licences.

The operation was conducted by members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) National Anti-Corruption Unit, the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence Tactical and Special Operations units, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), and cybercrime specialists from both Crime Intelligence and the Hawks.

Home computer with NaTis login details

According to investigators, officers arrived at the property and allegedly found a computer displaying the NaTIS login screen, with a user number and password already entered and ready to process transactions.

Authorities also recovered several NaTIS printouts and reports from various provinces, as well as black flash books, documents containing vehicle registration numbers, identity numbers and what are believed to be NaTIS user credentials.

The suspect, who is believed to be an information technology specialist, allegedly told investigators that the operation involved former transport department officials, current NaTIS users from several provinces and individuals linked to the national Department of Transport.

He further alleged that user credentials were purchased from officials and transferred using memory sticks.

According to information obtained during the investigation, the syndicate is believed to operate across southern Gauteng and the Free State and has allegedly infiltrated provinces nationwide by accessing NaTIS through credentials supplied by contacts within licensing authorities.

Biometric verification systems a target

Investigators further allege that the group targeted driving licence testing centres where biometric verification systems had not yet been installed. The syndicate is also suspected of using credentials linked to private vehicle testing stations to fraudulently capture and declare vehicles roadworthy on the system.

During the raid, authorities seized several items, including a black cooler bag containing documents, an HP laptop and desktop computers.

The arrest is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in a long-running investigation into the activities of the alleged syndicate. The RTMC and police have been probing the fraud network for the past three years and believe further arrests could follow.

RTMC chief executive Advocate Makhosini Msibi praised the law enforcement teams involved in the operation.

“This is an important achievement in the fight against corruption and fraud within the vehicle licensing system,” Msibi said.

He urged investigators to intensify their efforts to ensure that all individuals involved in the alleged syndicate are identified, arrested and brought before the courts.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges related to fraud and the unlawful use of the NaTIS system. Investigations remain ongoing.

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