Police in Mokwakwaila, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects allegedly involved in the slaughtering of seven cattle worth R85,000 over the weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said seven cattle carcasses were discovered in the bushes between Mawa and Mokgwathi villages on Saturday night.

Play advert

Prior to the discovery, the livestock owner had gone searching for his cattle after noticing they had failed to return home.

Advertisement

“It is alleged that at about 23:00, the livestock owner from Mawa Block village went into the bushes searching for his cattle after they failed to return home.

“While searching, he heard sounds of someone chopping with an axe and immediately alerted other livestock owners for assistance,” said Ledwaba.

READ: Man seriously injured after being mauled by three pit bulls in Durban

During the search, the livestock owners spotted a white Kia K2700 light delivery vehicle entering the bushes with its headlights switched off.

“The livestock owners managed to block the exit route using their vehicles and called the police for assistance,” said Ledwaba.

The suspects fled the scene on foot after realising their escape route had been blocked.

“The unknown number of suspects abandoned the truck and fled on foot into the nearby bushes before police arrived. A search was conducted, but the suspects could not be found,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba added that the carcasses were found loaded onto a truck and covered with a tarpaulin.

“The vehicle, bearing a Gauteng registration number, was seized. The carcasses were handed over to the complainant,” he said.

READ: EMPD officer in court over R15m precious stones theft

“The case has been transferred to the Maake Stock Theft Unit for further investigation,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba urged members of the public to come forward with information that could help police trace the suspects, who remain at large.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.