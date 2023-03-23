Suspects out on bail for defrauding Eskom millions of rands

Former Eskom employee Thandeka Nkosi appeared before the Hendrina magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday alongside her mother and son, Rabela Sara Jones and Godfrey Jason Jones.

The triro is facing charges of theft, fraud and money-laundering.

Nkosi and Godfrey were granted R100 000 bail each while the 71-year-old Rabela’s bail was put at R30 000 for reasons that she is old and suffers from a chronic health condition.

Their appearance came after they were arrested by the Hawks’ Middelburg-based serious commercial crimes investigation team together with Eskom forensic investigators.

According to reports, it is alleged that Eskom advertised a tender for the supply and delivery of pumps at Arnot power station in 2015.

“Engel Frost Investment was appointed or awarded the tender while assisted by Eskom employee Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi,” said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

“The company submitted documents which were fraudulent. Furthermore, Nkosi mislead the financial section of Eskom to approve an upfront payment of R14-million to Engel Frost Investment, while in true fact it was false.”

The power utility paid R14-million to the company but it did not deliver the pumps, instead they disappeared. An intensive investigation was then conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning the money which was stolen.

After they uncovered their shenanigans, a fraud a case was opened and referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

“During their probe, it was discovered that from March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot power station as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with his accomplices, a director of Angel Frost Investment Rabela Sara Jones [71] and her two sons, Godfrey Jason Jones [46] and the other one who is on the run.

“The accused, acting in concert, defrauded Eskom an amount of R14 736 882.00. It is further alleged that the two sons were appointed as signatories to the company.”

Their case was postponed to May 5 for tracing of the fourth accused who failed to appear in court despite being informed. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

