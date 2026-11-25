“The autonomy of demand guarantees is not a technicality to be circumvented,” Adams said. “It is their defining characteristic and their commercial purpose. A guarantee exists so that the beneficiary is paid first and litigates afterwards.”

The dispute arose from a 2021 contract between Tata Projects and Mali’s state-owned electricity utility, Energie du Mali (EDM), for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of power distribution infrastructure intended to electrify 214 villages across the West African nation.

Guarantee chain at centre of dispute

To secure Tata’s performance obligations, a multi-tiered structure of demand guarantees and counter-guarantees was established involving Ecobank Mali, Nedbank, State Bank of India Johannesburg Branch (SBI-JHB), and the State Bank of India in India.

Each instrument incorporated the International Chamber of Commerce’s Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees, the globally recognised framework governing such financial instruments.

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The controversy began when EDM called on the guarantees in November 2025. Ecobank Mali subsequently demanded payment from Nedbank, which in turn sought reimbursement from SBI-JHB under corresponding counter-guarantees.

Tata obtained an interim interdict in December 2025 preventing Nedbank from making payment while it pursued allegations that the guarantee demands were fraudulent because EDM’s original demand was allegedly defective and Ecobank knew this when making its own reimbursement claims.

Judge Adams rejected that argument, finding no evidence of dishonesty.

Court rejects fraud allegations

According to the judgement, Ecobank reviewed EDM’s demand, raised queries regarding documentation, requested additional information and only proceeded with its formal demand after receiving further supporting documents.

“A bank that receives a call, queries it, obtains missing documentation, and then demands under its counter-guarantee is not committing fraud,” Adams wrote. “It is acting diligently. Ecobank’s conduct was the antithesis of fraud.”

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The court also found that Tata lacked standing to challenge the guarantees because it was not a party to the relevant guarantee contracts between the banks. The judgement emphasised that the doctrine of privity of contract prevents a third party from enforcing or attacking contractual rights arising under agreements to which it is not a contracting party.

In a significant ruling for trade finance practitioners, the court reinforced South African jurisprudence that demand guarantees are autonomous obligations akin to letters of credit and performance bonds.

‘Pay now, argue later’ principle upheld

Once a compliant demand is made, payment must follow unless clear fraud by the beneficiary can be established.

Judge Adams warned that judicial interference with autonomous guarantees could damage confidence in South Africa’s banking sector and international trade finance system.

“The interests of international commerce weigh heavily against judicial interference with autonomous guarantees,” he said, citing appellate authority that courts should “jealously guard” the international practice of banks honouring their guarantee obligations.

Nedbank secures payment order

The court discharged the interim order that had prevented payment and dismissed Tata’s application with costs.

It also granted Nedbank’s counter-application, ordering SBI-JHB to pay Nedbank US$10.53 million under one cross-guarantee and US$5.6 million under a second guarantee, together amounting to approximately US$16.1 million.

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SBI-JHB’s own attempt to obtain an interdict preventing payment upstream in the guarantee chain was likewise dismissed. The court rejected arguments based on alleged fraud by EDM, interim orders obtained in Indian courts, and constitutional property-rights concerns.

The judge held that any difficulties SBI-JHB might face recovering funds from its parent bank in India did not excuse compliance with its own contractual obligations.

The court ordered Tata and SBI-JHB to bear substantial legal costs, including the costs of senior counsel in several aspects of the litigation.