The Ascots is promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience

With one weekend left before South Africa’s most anticipated horse racing and lifestyle spectacle, The Ascots has officially launched its road to the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026.

The team unveiled an ambitious programme that aims to transform race weekend into a multi-day celebration of music, fashion, culture and premium hospitality at an exclusive industry luncheon on Tuesday in Sandton.

The Ascots organisers revealed not only a formidable entertainment lineup but also offered guests a glimpse into the immersive world that will take shape the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 4.

‘Be prepared’

Sipho Dlamini, the Ascots executive producer said they want the people who will come to be prepared.

“We want you to know what’s happening way in advance so that you can pack enough outfits,” said Dlamini as he unveiled the weekend programme.

The festivities begin on Friday, 3 July, with an official pre-party hosted at The Owners Office and The Room. Dlamini also revealed a special appearance by international hitmaker Swae Lee, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of Durban July weekend’s biggest social gatherings.

“Please book your tables in advance. Don’t say we didn’t warn you,” Dlamini said.

The main event follows on Saturday, when guests will be welcomed from late morning before a full day of racing, entertainment and hospitality unfolds. Organisers were keen to emphasise that visitors should arrive early to take in the complete experience.

“We don’t want you to turn up at 6pm having missed half the show and be upset that you missed half the performances,” Dlamini said.

And there will be plenty worth arriving early for.

Great entertainment

For the first time in Durban, Grammy-nominated international stars Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee will headline The Ascots stage. They will be joined by some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists, including Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor, while Akio and Durban-born Asvnte will provide carefully curated sets throughout the day.

The entertainment programme forms part of a broader hospitality offering inspired by the elegance of Royal Ascot but infused with distinctly South African energy.

Guests will be accommodated across three hospitality tiers. Below that, the Ascot Terraces offers reserved seating and hospitality in an open-lounge setting, while guests in The Gardens can enjoy a shared premium marquee experience positioned close to the performance area.

As Dlamini guided guests through the venue layout, he described a space designed to deliver more than just a day at the races.

“The Owners Office Sky Club, that’s the VVIP experience. Table service throughout the day, bottle service throughout the day with our partners Johnnie Walker, and catering throughout the day too,” he explained.

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