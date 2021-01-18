E-edition
Thoriso Themane murder trial postponed

By SUNDAY WORLD
The murder trial of 6 pupils and two adults accused of killing Thoriso Themane (28) was postponed to 25 January 2021in the Limpopo High Court today after the defence lawyer of accused 3 was on quarantine due to Covid-19.

Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane by a group of high school pupils last year. The trial would be held in camera because most of the accused were minor children.

All minor children were released under parental care.


The two adults are out on bail.

