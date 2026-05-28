Three arrested after R1bn drug bust at Beitbridge border post

Three people have been arrested after authorities intercepted a drug consignment worth nearly R1-billion at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe, according to the Border Management Authority (BMA).

The suspects were arrested after officials flagged a truck entering South Africa from Malawi when scanners detected suspicious cargo during routine border inspections.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the vehicle and discovered approximately

713 000 grams of a substance commonly used in the manufacture of mandrax.

Investigations are continuing to determine the intended destination of the drugs and whether the consignment is linked to a larger criminal syndicate.

Intelligence-driven border security measures

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the successful operation highlighted the effectiveness of intelligence-driven border security measures and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

“This interception sends a strong message that South Africa’s borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities. The BMA remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy,” Masiapato said.

The BMA described the seizure as one of the largest recent drug interceptions at the Beitbridge border post.

Illicit cigarettes peddler arrested

Meanwhile, the police in the Free State have arrested a man accused of selling illicit cigarettes.

This is part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on the economic sabotage caused by the trade of counterfeit and contraband goods.

The cops successfully intercepted a major illicit cigarette supply point in the Thaba Nchu Central Business District (CBD).

​The joint intelligence-led operation was executed by the Mangaung Metro District Operational Command Centre (DOCC) Task Team, the Mangaung District Operational Centre (MDOC), and Ladybrand Customs enforcement officials.

​”The team acted on tactical intelligence regarding a local wholesale business in the Thaba Nchu CBD suspected of distributing illicit goods. Upon arrival, the law enforcement members conducted a thorough search of the establishment, which is owned by a foreign national male,” said Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Kareli said during the search, the team discovered and confiscated six master cases of various illicit cigarette brands alongside a significant quantity of rolling papers.

“The total street value of the seized contraband is estimated at R23 000.

​”A 39-year-old male suspect was arrested on the scene. He faces charges relating to the possession of illicit cigarettes and non-compliance with the Customs and Excise Act.”

​The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court soon.

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