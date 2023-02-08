Three confirmed cases of cholera in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday that a third case of cholera had been detected in Johannesburg.

The latest patient is, however, the husband of the first confirmed patient.

“He presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday for further tests to be conducted. The patient is in a stable condition.”

The department reiterated its advice for people to visit their nearest health facilities if they present with mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms.

“Outbreak response teams have been activated and surveillance efforts have been increasingly working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Department of Health to monitor the cholera cases.”

Previous cases were reported on February 1 and February 3 2023 in Johannesburg.

