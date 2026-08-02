Three dead in Soweto highway crash

A vehicle crashed at the interchange of the Soweto Highway and the N17 in Orlando, Soweto on Sunday, killing three of the four occupants.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down the embankment.

Emergency Medical Services and JMPD officers responded to the crash. Three male occupants sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. A fourth passenger was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Orlando South African Police Service for further investigation.

In a separate incident, one person was killed at 17 others injured in a head-on collision between a taxi and a car on the R617 between Merrivale and Mpophomeni.

Emergency services who responded to the accident, found one person trapped in the car. The occupant had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The Jaws of Life were used to free one of the passengers from the taxi. Midlands EMS Rescue technicians, together with Fire and Rescue personnel, extricated the passenger and put them on advanced life support treatment.

Seventee people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

They were transported to various hospitals for further care.

The exact circumstances leading up to the collision are not yet known.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content