Time for Broos to unleash the dogs and stop playing silly games in the World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s inhibitions and a fear of humiliation cannot be allowed to hold the nation to ransom.
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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is perceived to have inhibitions and fear of humiliation.
- These fears are seen as potentially holding the nation’s football ambitions at ransom.
- The article suggests that Broos’s mindset should not hinder the team’s progress.
- It implies the need for greater confidence and resolve from the coach.
- Full details of the story require access to the Sunday World e-edition.