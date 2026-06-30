Tony Leon hits back at ‘state capture’ claims against Resolve Communications

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon has strongly rejected allegations that his public affairs firm, Resolve Communications, improperly influenced government decisions, describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

The controversy follows allegations by former agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, who claimed the firm used its political connections to arrange meetings between government ministers and private sector clients. The claims have prompted calls from political parties, including the ANC and ActionSA, for an investigation.

Allegations ‘baseless’

In a detailed public statement, Leon defended the firm’s record and accused critics of making serious allegations without evidence.

“Not a single document, not a single unlawful act has been produced, simply because none exists,” Leon said.

Leon, who now serves as executive chairman of Resolve Communications, said the firm operates transparently and within the law, representing legitimate businesses engaging government through accepted democratic processes.

“Resolve has at all times acted lawfully, transparently and in accordance with the recognised standards of our profession,” he said.

He stressed that the firm does not influence decision-making within government, rejecting suggestions that arranging meetings between clients and officials amounts to wrongdoing.

“We do not, and we cannot, direct the decisions of ministers or officials. We have never sought to,” Leon said.

The allegations stem from a broader political dispute within the Democratic Alliance and the Government of National Unity, where Steenhuisen claimed Resolve had facilitated engagements between ministers and clients, including companies such as Starlink.

‘State capture label offensive’

Leon dismissed comparisons to state capture – a term widely associated with systemic corruption during the Zuma administration – as both inaccurate and offensive.

“State capture was the criminal subversion of public institutions for private enrichment… The work of helping a lawful business make its case to government… is its precise opposite,” he said.

He argued that the firm had become a scapegoat in internal political battles.

“We have become a convenient external explanation for difficulties that are, in truth, internal and political,” Leon said.

Resolve Communications has also indicated that it is considering legal action over what it regards as defamatory allegations.

The dispute has intensified political tensions, with opposition parties calling for a full investigation into whether they exerted any undue influence over government decision-making.

Leon, however, maintains that the firm will continue to cooperate with any fair scrutiny while defending its reputation.

“Public life invites scrutiny… But scrutiny and falsehood are not the same thing,” he said.