Top lawyers in line for Phala Phala evidence leader

Some of South Africa’s most accomplished senior counsels have emerged as contenders to lead evidence before Parliament’s Phala Phala impeachment committee as political parties prepare to decide who will steer the inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.
The Section 89 committee chairperson, Makashule Gana, has received nominations from political parties, with committee members expected to appoint an evidence leader when they meet on Wednesday.
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- South Africa’s Phala Phala impeachment committee is set to appoint a senior counsel as evidence leader to guide the inquiry into alleged theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020.
- The MK Party initially nominated Adv Thabani Masuku SC, but he is unavailable; they are considering Adv Vuyani Ngalwana SC, a respected constitutional and commercial law expert.
- The Economic Freedom Fighters nominated veteran advocate Marumo Moerane SC, noted for his role in anti-corruption and politically motivated killings inquiries.
- The African Transformation Movement and ActionSA nominated Adv Doron Goldberg SC and Adv Kate Hofmeyr SC, respectively, both experienced in complex commercial and constitutional legal matters.
- United African Transformation intends to support a candidate backed by the EFF or MK Party, with the committee’s chairperson, Makashule Gana, set to finalize the evidence leader appointment amid ongoing legal challenges from Ramaphosa.