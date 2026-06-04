Toyota and Lexus recall more than 6,500 cars over rear-view camera fault

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted consumers to a major vehicle safety recall involving Toyota and Lexus models sold in South Africa, affecting a combined total of 6,525 vehicles nationwide.

According to the NCC, Toyota South Africa Motors and Lexus South Africa Motors have initiated the recall after identifying a software defect in the Parking Assist Electronic Control Unit (ECU), a component of the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system that displays rear-view camera images.

The recall affects 4,858 Toyota vehicles, including the Toyota Crown, Land Cruiser 300 (LC300), Land Cruiser Prado, RAV4 and bZ4X models manufactured and sold between 2022 and 2025.

Toyota said the software fault may cause the rear-view camera image to freeze briefly when reverse gear is engaged shortly after the vehicle is started. In some cases, the image may fail to appear altogether, potentially limiting the driver’s visibility when reversing.

Lexus has also recalled 1,667 vehicles, including the Lexus ES, GX, LC500, LX500/700, LX600/500d, NX, RX, RZ and UX models sold between 2021 and 2025.

The company warned that the same software issue could result in the rear-view image freezing or failing to display while reversing, increasing the risk of collisions or accidents due to reduced visibility behind the vehicle.

The NCC has urged owners of affected vehicles to contact or visit their nearest authorised Toyota or Lexus dealership for an inspection. Dealers will perform the necessary software updates or repairs free of charge.

Consumers seeking further information are encouraged to contact Toyota or Lexus customer support services or visit an authorised dealership.

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