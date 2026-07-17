Two SANDF members plunge into abandoned mine shaft while gunning for zama zamas

Rescue teams are racing against time to reach two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who fell into an abandoned mine shaft while pursuing suspected illegal miners at a disused mine in western Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6am at the abandoned and unused CRD Mine during Operation Prosper, an anti-illegal mining operation being conducted by the SANDF and South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to a joint statement issued by the SANDF and SAPS, military personnel deployed at the site spotted a group of suspected illegal miners, commonly known as zama-zamas, emerging from underground workings.

A pursuit reportedly followed as the suspects fled into a tunnel system beneath the mine.

During the chase, two SANDF members tragically slipped and plunged into an open vertical shaft within the abandoned mine.

Authorities immediately activated specialised emergency response teams, including Mine Rescue Services and disaster management units, to assist in what officials described as a highly complex rescue operation.

The SANDF and SAPS said the wellbeing and safe recovery of the trapped personnel remain their top priority.

“Every available specialised resource has been mobilised to the scene to assist with the rescue under highly complex underground conditions,” the joint statement said.

No details have yet been released regarding the depth of the shaft, the condition of the two members, or whether contact has been established with them.

The authorities have also not disclosed whether any arrests were made during the operation involving the suspected illegal miners.

Operation Prosper forms part of ongoing law enforcement efforts aimed at combating illegal mining activities across the country, particularly at abandoned and disused mining sites that have become hotspots for organised criminal activity.

The SANDF and SAPS said further updates on the rescue operation and the condition of the affected personnel would be provided once more information becomes available.

Emergency teams remained at the scene on Friday afternoon as rescue efforts continued.

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