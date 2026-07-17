Two SANDF soldiers die in abandoned mine shaft during anti-illegal mining operation

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have died after falling into an abandoned mine shaft while pursuing suspected illegal miners at a disused mine in western Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The SANDF confirmed the deaths on Friday following a recovery operation at the abandoned CRD Mine, where the incident occurred during Operation Prosper, a campaign aimed at combating illegal mining activities.

According to the military, SANDF members deployed at the site spotted suspected illegal miners, commonly known as zama-zamas, exiting underground workings at about 6am.

A pursuit was launched into a tunnel system, during which the two soldiers tragically fell into an open, abandoned vertical mine shaft.

Specialised emergency response teams, including Mine Rescue Services and disaster management units, were immediately dispatched to the scene in an effort to rescue the trapped members.

However, the SANDF later confirmed that the operation had shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

“Regrettably, the recovery operation has concluded with the retrieval of the bodies of both members,” the SANDF said in a statement.

The process of formally identifying the deceased soldiers and notifying their next of kin is currently under way. Their names will only be released once their families have been informed.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, Secretary for Defence Bereng Mthimkhulu and SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya extended their condolences following the tragedy.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mrs Angie Motshekga, the Secretary for Defence, Mr Bereng Mthimkhulu and the Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya extend their deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen soldiers,” the statement read.

Operation Prosper forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement and security agencies to tackle illegal mining operations across South Africa, particularly at abandoned and disused mines that have become centres of criminal activity.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be investigated.