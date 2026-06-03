Two suspects linked to couple’s murder in Kruger National Park arrested in Mozambique

Law enforcement authorities have made a breakthrough in the Kruger National Park couple’s murder, arresting two suspects linked to the senseless crime.

This was confirmed by Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp, who announced on Wednesday that the pair has been arrested in Mozambique in connection with the murder of the Mossel Bay couple.

The two domestic tourists, Dina Marais, 73, and Ernst Marais (71), were murdered in the Kruger National Park a fortnight ago.

“We said that these criminals would be apprehended, and that is exactly what has happened. I would like to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively from the onset to secure this breakthrough,” said Aucamp.

Effective cross-border cooperation

According to the department, the arrests are the result of effective cross-border cooperation between Mozambique’s agency responsible for investigating serious and organised crime, Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (SERNIC), the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), and Kruger National Park Ranger Services, led by the Regional Ranger for the Nxanatseni (Far North) Region, together with rangers from the Pafuri Section.

The department stated that the suspects have confessed to the crimes and that the vehicle belonging to the deceased Marais couple was also recovered.

“South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime. I have engaged with my colleagues in the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law,” said Aucamp.

Aucamp has also expressed his appreciation to the dedicated personnel at the South African National Parks (SANParks), South African Police Service (SAPS), Mozambican authorities, and conservation partners for their exceptional commitment and cooperation, which were instrumental in achieving this outcome.

He reiterated that criminal activity will not be tolerated in South Africa’s national parks and called on communities and law enforcement agencies to continue working together to safeguard these protected areas.

“While the Marais family has suffered a devastating loss, I hope that these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to them as they continue to navigate this difficult journey,” said Aucamp.

The police in Limpopo explained that the arrests follow a joint cross-border investigation involving the South African Police Service, Mozambican law enforcement agencies, SANParks and other stakeholders. Two Mozambican nationals, aged 32 and 33, have since been arrested in Mozambique and are directly linked to the crime.

The couple’s stolen Ford Ranger double cab was recovered on 26 May in Chókwè, Mozambique. This recovery led to the arrest of the first suspect on 1 June, while a second suspect was apprehended a day later in Xai-Xai, in Gaza province. The couple had last been seen on May 20 at the Pafuri Picnic Site in the Kruger National Park. A search operation was launched after they failed to return. Their bodies were discovered the following day at the confluence of the Levubu and Limpopo rivers under the Masisi policing area in the Vhembe District. Preliminary findings revealed that both victims sustained multiple stab wounds, and their vehicle was missing at the time, prompting police to open cases of murder and hijacking. The suspects are expected to appear in a court in Maputo, Mozambique, where they face two counts of murder and hijacking. Authorities have indicated that additional charges may be added as investigations continue. Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended investigators and all agencies involved, describing the arrests as a significant milestone. She said the breakthrough highlights the effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in tackling serious and violent crime.

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