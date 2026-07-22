UK fugitive Ndodana Tshuma abandons bail bid as firearm case is postponed

Alleged United Kingdom fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma (46) has abandoned any attempt to apply for bail after the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court heard that he is unlawfully in South Africa following his alleged flight from the UK.

Tshuma appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The matter was postponed to August 27 2026 to allow the state to finalise outstanding investigations, including witness statements and a ballistic report.

During proceedings, the magistrate proposed that the next hearing be held virtually. However, Tshuma’s defence lawyer, Chrispin Machingura, objected and requested that the matter proceed in open court. The magistrate agreed, and the matter was postponed for a physical hearing.

Extradition matter to be heard separately

The court also heard that Tshuma has abandoned any bid for bail. His extradition proceedings will be heard separately before a different magistrate.

The state alleges that Tshuma was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm and ammunition when he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. It is further alleged that he bought the firearm in Alexandra township after arriving in South Africa and intended to use it to take his own life.

At his previous court appearance, state prosecutor Henry Mbobo requested a postponement to allow authorities to verify Tshuma’s immigration status in South Africa. The defence did not oppose the application, and the matter was postponed.

United Kingdom authorities are seeking Tshuma’s extradition to face three counts of murder. According to the extradition request, he allegedly murdered his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, Natalie and Nala, in Bedford, Bedfordshire, between July 2 and 8, before allegedly fleeing to South Africa.

Tshuma remains in custody while both the firearm case and the extradition proceedings continue.