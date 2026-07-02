Venezuela quakes death toll rises to over 2.2K over score injured

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 2,295, while the number of injured has climbed to 11,267, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

“As of today, there are 2,295 fatalities and 11,267 injuries. We are currently counting 12,841 affected people,” Rodriguez said during a daily update on the country’s situation after the earthquakes.

He said that more than 4,000 international and domestic rescue workers and volunteers had rescued 6,461 people.

Temporary camps

Rodriguez, who also heads the command centre for the creation of temporary camps, called on health workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the Patria platform to address housing problems caused by the earthquakes.

He said 25 temporary camps were active, including 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, one in Carabobo and one in Yaracuy.

Rodriguez said authorities were moving quickly to equip the camps and transfer affected people there.

Since June 24, Venezuela has recorded 782 aftershocks, though their frequency and magnitude have decreased, he said.

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