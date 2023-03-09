Verulam police investigate murder of hospital security guard

An off-duty security guard at Osindisweni Government Hospital in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal has been stabbed to death.

Reports say the 50-year-old security officer was attacked by unknown people on Tuesday evening while he walking back home from work.

He was still in his work uniform when the killers pounced. The attackers produced a knife and demanded his valuables. When he resisted, they stabbed him and robbed him of his possessions.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident and said the police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

“The incident happened at the corner of Ireland and George Sewpersadh streets. The victim sustained a stab wound to the chest. The motive for the killing is unknown and we are investigating,” Ngcobo said.

