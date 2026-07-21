Watch | First witness testifies in Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala attempted murder trial

The trial of alleged Big Five cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused has officially started in the Gauteng South High Court, with all five pleading not guilty to 25 charges.

The charges relate to three alleged attempted assassination plots targeting media personality Tebogo Thobejane, controversial businessman and alleged extortionist Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The accused face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, money laundering, and fraud. Prosecutors allege the group acted together in planning and carrying out the attacks and intend relying on forensic, ballistic and financial evidence during the trial.