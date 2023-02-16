Watch: Memorial service of Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

The memorial service of the late Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is currently taking place at Sacred Heart College Observatory in Johannesburg.

The celebrity chef was brutally killed at a Durban restaurant on Friday night.

Tibz, as he was affectionally known, was ambushed together with his friend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road.

His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

