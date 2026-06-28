What the Netherlands teaches us about unemployment

South Africa has marked 50 years of the Youth Uprising of June 16, 1976. Fifty years later, we are still grappling with unemployment, particularly youth unemployment.
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- South Africa is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Youth Uprising of June 16, 1976.
- The uprising was a significant protest by young people against apartheid-era policies.
- Despite the passage of five decades, South Africa continues to face high unemployment rates.
- Youth unemployment remains a persistent and critical challenge in the country.
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