Wheels come off Mokgosi committee as members resign

The wheels appear to be coming off the North West legislature’s ad hoc committee investigating Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, with four members allegedly resigning and a fifth member absent after going on leave.

The resignations have thrown the committee into a fresh crisis as it plans to meet tomorrow towards finalising its report on allegations that Mokgosi improperly interfered in a municipal recruitment process before he became premier.

Those alleged to have resigned are MK Party MPL Lerato Tsholo, ANC MPL Tebogo Modise, ANC MPL Karabo Magagane and ANC MPL Paul Sebegoe.

Kgalalelo Makgokgowa, another ANC member of the committee, has been on leave and has not participated in the committee’s work.

Sebegoe declined to comment. Tsholo did not respond to calls and texted questions. Sunday World could not reach the other members named.

A source with knowledge of the committee’s internal deliberations said the body was now battling serious questions about its composition, legitimacy and ability to complete its work.

The source said the committee had been reduced to three substantive members. “From the ANC, you are left with two people instead of six. So the ANC must either replace the people or you must then say, all right, this thing does not exist anymore.”

The ad hoc committee, chaired by ANC MPL Nathan Oliphant, was established by the North West Provincial Legislature to investigate allegations against Mokgosi arising from events at Naledi Local Municipality.

The committee’s work relates to claims that Mokgosi, while still serving as ANC chief whip, attempted to interfere in a municipal recruitment process.

Mokgosi has denied wrongdoing.

However, the latest developments shift the focus from the substance of the allegations against the premier to the committee’s own internal stability.

The source said the resignations followed frustration over how the committee was being run, including claims that it had drifted from its terms of reference.

“It is also about the absence of evidence, how evidence has been handled, and the decisions being taken unilaterally by the chairpersoninstead of in line with the terms of reference.”

The committee has held public hearings and heard evidence from several witnesses.

Secretary to the Legislature, Adv Lutendo Netshitumbu declined to comment, only saying: “The committee will conclude its work in accordance with its mandate, and all relevant matters will be reflected in its final report once it has been tabled before the Legislature.”