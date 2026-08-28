Why South Africans should start planning their year-end escape now

By September, the reality of the year often starts to sink in. Long workdays, school runs, family responsibilities and financial pressures can leave many South Africans counting down to December, not just for the festive season, but for a much-needed chance to pause, recharge and reconnect.

But while Christmas groceries, gifts and family gatherings often make it onto the planning list early, rest and travel can be an afterthought. This September, South African Tourism is encouraging locals to change that by planning their year-end break sooner rather than later.

No need to break the bank

The call comes at a time when many households are keeping a closer eye on their spending. According to TransUnion’s Q2 2026 Consumer Pulse Study, 53% of South African consumers surveyed said they had reduced discretionary spending, including dining out, travel and entertainment, in the three months before the study.

For those feeling the financial pinch, a holiday may seem like an unnecessary expense. But South African Tourism believes taking a break does not have to mean breaking the bank.

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Sho’t Left Travel Week, taking place from September 7 to 13, will offer South Africans an opportunity to discover domestic travel deals, with selected offers of up to 50% off.

With deals spanning all nine provinces, the campaign gives travellers the chance to start planning a December getaway that fits their pockets; whether that means a family holiday, a romantic escape, a trip with friends or simply a few quiet days away from the daily grind.

Discover South Africa’s hidden gems

For Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic tourism at South African Tourism, the value of planning goes beyond securing a good deal.

“We know South Africans are making careful decisions about how they spend their money, especially when household budgets are stretched. This year, we are not only encouraging people to discover the hidden gems within their country, we are also asking them to think about why they need that break,” says Mokgethi.

“For some, it is time with family. For others, it is rest, reconnecting with loved ones, spending time in nature or simply stepping away from a demanding year.”

And that is perhaps the most important part of taking a break: knowing what you actually need from it.

A year-end escape does not have to involve an expensive international trip or a luxury resort. It could be a road trip to a nearby town, a few days surrounded by nature, a family adventure or finally turning that trip that has lived in the group chat all year into an actual booking.

“There are 1 000 reasons to Sho’t Left and there are experiences across South Africa for different budgets. You don’t always have to travel far or spend a fortune,” says Mokgethi.

“Travel Week gives South Africans an opportunity to find affordable offers, book early and give themselves something to look forward to this December.”

The importance of planning ahead

Planning ahead can also make the financial side of travelling less stressful. Setting aside money for accommodation, transport, food and activities before December arrives can make it easier to enjoy the festive season without having the cost of a last-minute getaway hanging over you.

So, before the year gets away from you, it may be time to ask yourself a simple question: What do I need from my December break?

Rest? Adventure? Family time? A change of scenery? Whatever the answer, there are plenty of reasons to explore what is on your doorstep.

From September 7 to 13, Sho’t Left Travel Week will give South Africans the opportunity to explore deals across the country and start planning that much-needed escape.

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