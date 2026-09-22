Winds of change at SAPS as suspension of Masemola ally, Simo Chamane lifted

The suspension of the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s divisional commissioner for legal services, Lieutenant-General Simo Chamane has been lifted.

This came a day before the official withdrawal of charges against his boss, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Chamane was suspended more than three months ago in what was said to have been based on a forensic investigation into the Medicare24 procurement process, and his alleged association with criminal-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Some had described the suspension as part of a purge of police leaders aligned to Masemola.

READ: Fannie Masemola was a target, Ramsamy tells Madlanga Commission

But on Monday, acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane dispatched a letter to Chamane, announcing that there was no evidence against him and that the man was free to come back to work.

“Kindly be advised that investigation in respect of allegations made against yourself as per notice served on you dated 2026-05-21, has been concluded and has established no prima facie evidence of misconduct,” reads Dimpane’s letter to Chamane sent on Monday, which Sunday World has seen.

“It is important to bring to your attention that should Saps receive new evidence at a later stage, the Saps will be left with no option but to initiate disciplinary proceedings in this regard.

“In light of the outcome of the investigation, disciplinary proceedings against yourself is regarded as finalised. Your date of return to your post must be reported to this office within three days upon receipt of this correspondence.”

The move has been described as pre-emptive on Dimpane’s part, in anticipation of Masemola’s imminent return to work after his criminal charges were officially withdrawn on Tuesday.

READ: How Dimpane opposed SAPS clearing Khumalo, team

Chamane’s vindication comes at a point when several top leaders within the police are getting vindicated.

With Masemola’s charges having been withdrawn and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo’s criminal charges also withdrawn not so long ago, it marks a turning point in the ongoing ructions within the police top brass.

The developments ring true to what the likes of police whistleblower, KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, have maintained – that there was a plot to malign the good guys within the criminal justice system.

On the opposing side, the dominoes are falling with the likes of former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson having resigned under pressure following her controversial appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Not long thereafter, last week, Johnson’s ally, Major-General Feroz Khan was fired for failing to appear before a disciplinary hearing against him.

And on Monday, a senior cop, said to be aligned to Johnson and Khan was arrested on charges of rape. The senior cop is accused of raping an 18-year-old and grooming a 16-year-old minor.

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